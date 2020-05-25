Eid Mubarak 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Eid ul-Fitr, Hopes the Festival to Deepen the Spirit of Brotherhood, Compassion & Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today, PM Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people of the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that may this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. He also wished everyone to be healthy and prosperous.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On this day, people usually visit their relative's homes, host parties also known as iftaar and extend greetings on this day. However, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the festivities will be a subdued one. People have been asked to celebrate the festival by staying at homes and by keeping in place social distancing. Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr.

Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted:

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

The festival is important for all the Muslims around the world, celebrated in Ramadan, the month of Nekis. Eid al-Fitr 2020 was celebrated on May 24 (Sunday) in the states of Kerala and Kashmir while the rest of the country will be observing today, which is May 25. This festival is also known as Badi Eid, and the celebration is accompanied by delicious eid special delicacies like sheer korma, biryani, and other delicacies.