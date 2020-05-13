Emirates Airlines to Resume Flight Services to 9 Destinations From May 21, Tickets Available on emirates.com

Emirates Airlines. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@emirates)

Dubai, May 13: Dubai's national carrier Emirates Airlines has announced to restart flight services from May 21. As part of its plan to resume operations after the shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, Emirates Airlines flights will fly to nine destinations - London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com. Indian Consulate in UAE Opens 6 Centres to Help Stranded Indians, Limits Services to Passport and Attestation Only.

"We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, in a statement. "We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations," Al Redha added. Dubai Likely to Reopen for Tourists By July 2020, Begins Easing Lockdown Restrictions.

Emirates Airlines to Resume Flight Services:

Emirates will operate scheduled flights to Chicago, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Sydney and Toronto from 21 May 2020. We are working closely with authorities to resume flights to more destinations. @DXB #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/MWcsZYsdVL pic.twitter.com/vRrJ93INhA — Emirates Airline (@emirates) May 13, 2020

Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer further said: "We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitisation. The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority." Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

This includes approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai, said the Dubai-headquartered airline. In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to work closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home, it added.