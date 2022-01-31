New Delhi, Jan 31: In a big embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has alleged that Gulf-based Pakistani businessman Umer Farooq Zahoor is a partner of Dawood Ibrahim.

A YouTube video uploaded in Pakistan by Rizwan Razi has said that Farooq Zahoor is a partner of wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim.

While Pakistan has maintained that Dawood is not in Pakistan, India has been consistently maintaining otherwise. Dawood Ibrahim's Fake Currency Operatives Active on Indo-Bangla Border Ahead of Assembly Elections in Assam and West Bengal.

Razi said that the investigation was filed by Pakistani police officer and FIA chief Sanaullah Abbasi to allege that Zahoor is a partner of Dawood.

This may lead to Interpol asking Abbasi as several notices have been issued while Pakistan has been claiming that Dawood is not there, Razi said.

Razi said in a blog that Abbasi will be in big trouble after this expose. He also said that Pakistan will not know where to hide after this as its long-standing policy of maintaining secrecy on Dawood has been breached.

The News has earlier reported that Zahoor, a suspect wanted in financial crimes in Norway who is now being linked with former DG FIA Bashir Memon, has been found attending high-profile meetings during the Imran Khan government, officially released pictures show, and he travelled to Pakistan on more than 60 occasion in 14 years (2006-2019), according to FIA records.

The record further suggests that Interpol cancelled red notice against Zahoor after Norwegian authorities didn't respond to the queries of Interpol within due period and that Memon had only forwarded the application, he received from Zahoor when he (Memon) was the DG, FIA. It has been learnt that FIA plans to implicate its former boss in another inquiry in case efforts to penalise Zahoor's case doesn't yield result, the report said.

Zahoor is a close confidante of an important member of a Middle Eastern state's royal family, and has featured in different pictures together with the royal family member while meeting or attending important events in Pakistan. Now, as the government is set to tighten the noose around Memon for going public against the unlawful order he disclosed having received from the Prime Minister's office, his picture with Zahoor is being used as evidence. In it, the royal family member was also present, The News reported.

