Islamabad, Sep 6: An officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists that took place when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Boyya area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military said.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and the terrorists, Dawn news quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media affairs wing, as saying. Pakistan Accepts Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist’s Body for First Time in Over 3 Decades.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found there.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district during which an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists, The News reported.

Resultantly, terrorist commander Tufail got killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Tufail remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices and killing of innocent citizens.

He was mastermind of major terrorist activities in Mir Ali and surroundings.

