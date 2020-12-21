London, December 21: While the world is still struggling to cope up with the COVID-19 outbreak, a new strain of coronavirus has been discovered in the United Kingdoms. Prime Minister Boris Johnson On Saturday announced a new Tier 4 level which was imposed on London and areas of the South East with rules emulating the national lockdown. The UK has already alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new variant of coronavirus. World News | UK Travel Ban on Spain Strikes New Blow to Tourism Industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England. Several countries have imposed a travel ban to and from the UK out of the fear of the new variant. UK Bans Travel From Denmark Over New Coronavirus Strain Among Minks.

Here is the list of countries that have restricted travellers from the UK-

France

The France government had imposed a travel ban from the UK for 48 hours starting from Sunday night. Government said,"all flows of people from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight tonight, for 48 hours, and for all means of transport."

Italy

Another European country, Italy has also announced the travel ban. Country's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio made the announcement on Twitter today.He said the Italian government 'have a duty to protect Italians'. However, It is not currently clear when the flight ban will come into affect and how long it will last for.

Ireland

Ireland introduced the travel ban the UK from midnight on Sunday, December 20. The restrictions on flights and ferries will last for an initial 48 hours. The government has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide further on the ban.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands banned all passenger flights from the UK until January 1, 2021. The Dutch government added that it is monitoring developments and is considering additional measures regarding other modes of transport.

Germany

Germany is also in the process of imposing a ban on travel to and from the UK. The German government has said it is planning to restrict travel to and from the UK due to the new COVID-19 strain.

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced flights and Eurostar trains from the UK will be halted for 24 hours starting at midnight on Sunday. He said this was "out of precaution" and another update will be made on Tuesday.

Czech Republic

As opposed to an outright ban, strict new quarantine measures have been introduced for those flying into the country from the UK. Those who have spent 24 hours or more in the UK before flying to the Czech Republic will have to self-isolate.

Austria

As per reports by news agency APA, Austria has also banned all the flights from the UK. It has banned both incoming and outgoing flight to the Kingdoms.

Apart from these, Bulgaria Israel Kuwait Turkey Switzerland and Sweden have imposed ban on flights from the United Kingdoms amid the spread of new variant of coronavirus. Scotland has also doubled the security at its border with the country. Several train and ferry services are also effected.

