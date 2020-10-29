Paris, October 29: A man was shot dead in Avignon city of Southern France after he tried to attack police with a knife on Thursday. The identity of the attacker is yet to be ascertained. More details about the incident are awaited. It is the second incident of violence in France within hours. France 'Terror' Attack: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack at Notre-Dame basilica. The first attack took place 9 am local time when the morning mass had just started. As per reports, the accused was arrested. One the deceased was beheaded. In another incident, a Saudi citizen wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah on Thursday. Anti-France Rally in Bangladesh: Protesters Demand Boycott of French Goods After Emmanuel Macron's Alleged Islamophobic Comments.

France witnessed a series of violence on Thursday, days after French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments against Islam. He defended Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded for showing caricatures of the Islamic Prophet. Macron was facing flak from Muslims across several countries for his comments.

