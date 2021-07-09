Berlin, July 9: Pharmacies in Germany will start issuing digital certificate to people who have recovered from Covid-19 from Friday onwards, according to authorities. Since June 14, German pharmacies, physicians, and vaccination sites have been allowed to issue a digital vaccination passport for fully inoculated people in accordance with the EU Digital COVID Certificate launched on July 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

"But for patients who have suffered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection and therefore received only one dose of vaccine, this has not been possible, yet, for technical reasons," said Thomas Dittrich, head of the German Pharmacists Association (DAV), in a statement. Digital Green Pass: EU to Propose Vaccine Certificate for Summer Holidays, Know All About 'COVID-19 Vaccine Passport'.

In Germany, those who recovered from Covid-19 are only required to have a single dose of a vaccine six months after they have been diagnosed. Most of the recovered are already vaccinated, according to Dittrich. The digital vaccination certificate could now help this group "enjoy the summer and holiday season in a more carefree way", he added.

To receive the digital certificate, which is free of charge, those recovered must present a valid ID, their positive nucleic acid test, as well as their vaccination certificate.

Till date, more than 33.9 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 40.8 per cent, according to the Robert Koch Institut (RKI), the national public health institute. Over 47.9 million people in the country have received at least one vaccine dose.

