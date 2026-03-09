Mumbai, March 9: American motorists are facing a sharp "jump at the pump" this Monday, March 9, as retail gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years. Driven by the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has climbed to USD 3.47, according to AAA and GasBuddy. This marks a staggering weekly increase of more than 50 cents in many regions, mirroring the volatility seen during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The USD 100 Barrel: Why Gas Prices are Spiking in US

The primary driver behind the sudden spike is the global oil market's reaction to regional instability. Crude oil prices officially topped the USD 100-per-barrel mark over the weekend, with Brent crude reaching as high as USD 114 before moderating to approximately USD 107 on Monday. Crude Oil Prices Surpass USD 100 Barrel As Iran War Impedes Production and Shipping in Middle East.

Industry analysts point to three critical factors:

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions: The effective closure of this vital maritime corridor has threatened roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.

The effective closure of this vital maritime corridor has threatened roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. Refinery Shifts: US refiners are currently transitioning to more expensive "summer-blend" gasoline, which typically adds 10 to 15 cents per gallon even in stable market conditions.

US refiners are currently transitioning to more expensive "summer-blend" gasoline, which typically adds 10 to 15 cents per gallon even in stable market conditions. Supply Backlogs: Major OPEC producers, including Kuwait and the UAE, have slowed production as shipments remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Check Gas Prices in Major States and Cities in US

The impact of the price surge is being felt unevenly across the United States, with West Coast drivers bearing the highest costs due to their reliance on imported refined fuels.

Top 5 Most Expensive States Price per Gallon Top 5 Least Expensive States Price per Gallon California USD 5.20 Oklahoma USD 2.97 Washington USD 4.63 Missouri USD 2.98 Hawaii USD 4.52 Arkansas USD 2.99 Nevada USD 4.21 Mississippi USD 3.00 Oregon USD 4.20 Tennessee USD 3.03

In major cities, the disparity is even more pronounced. Drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco are seeing averages near USD 5.40, while those in Houston and Oklahoma City still find fuel for under USD 3.00, though prices there are rising daily.

Local Impact: US Cities Seeing Record Jumps in Gasoline Price

Several metropolitan areas in the Midwest and Northeast reported "overnight spikes" of 10 to 15 cents. In Michigan, the state average hit USD 3.55, the highest level since August 2024.

Toledo, Ohio: Prices surged by 71 cents in a single week to hit $3.43.

Prices surged by 71 cents in a single week to hit $3.43. Peoria, Illinois: The average jumped 43 cents to $3.38.

The average jumped 43 cents to $3.38. Metro Detroit: Currently averaging $3.49, up nearly 50 cents from early March.

Will Gas Prices Hit USD 4.00 in the US?

While Energy Secretary Chris Wright characterised the increase as "temporary," petroleum analysts warn that the situation remains "highly fluid." If the conflict continues to disrupt Gulf exports, some experts predict the national average could approach USD 4.00 per gallon by the end of March. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted that many states could see another 20 to 50 cent increase this week alone if crude oil remains above the USD 100 threshold.

