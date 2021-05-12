Washington, May 12: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 159.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.31 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 159.3 million and 3,312,199 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,773,387 and 582,791, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 22,992,517 cases. World Day For Safety & Health at Work 2021: Five Precautions to Take at Work Amid Covid-19.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,861,384), Turkey (5,059,433), Russia (4,840,948), the UK (4,455,440), Italy (4,123,230), Spain (3,586,333), Germany (3,547,901), Argentina (3,191,097) and Colombia (3,031,726), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 425,540 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (249,992), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,890), Italy (123,282), Russia (112,063) and France (107,096).

