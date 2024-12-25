Hanukkah is the annual Jewish festival that is marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by Jews across the world. Hanukkah 2024 begins on December 25 and will go on till January 2. The eight-day festivity is also known as festival of lights and is marked by lighting eight candles, one on each night of Hanukkah. To celebrate Hanukkah, people often share Happy Hanukkah 2024 wishes and messages, Hanukkah greetings, Happy Hanukkah images and wallpapers, Happy Hanukkah 2024 WhatsApp messages and pictures with family and friends. Hence, we bring you Hanukkah 2024 images and Chag Hanukkah Sameach HD wallpapers for free download online. Hanukkah 2024 Start and End Dates: History, Significance and Other Details to Know About the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights.’

The story of Hanukkah is told in the books of the First and Second Maccabees, which describe in detail the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem and the lighting of the menorah. The Menorah is the special display that holds the right candles that are lit on each day, as well as the Shammash - the special candle that is used to light these. In the United States, Hanukkah became a more visible festival in the public sphere from the 1970s. This was due to the public campaigns conducted by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. Hanukkah Recipes: Delicious Dishes for Hanukkah 2024 Menu to Celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Hence, to celebrate Hanukkah 2024, we bring you Happy Hanukkah 2024 wishes and messages, Hanukkah greetings, Happy Hanukkah images and wallpapers, Happy Hanukkah 2024 WhatsApp messages and pictures.

We hope that these Hanukkah wishes and HD wallpapers help add to the festive celebration of Hanukkah 2024. It is important to note that the celebration of Hanukkah also includes singinging Hanukkah songs, eating special fried food such as latkes and sufganiyot.

