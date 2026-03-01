Mumbai, March 1: Intelligence officials have begun to reveal how the United States and Israel successfully pinpointed the exact location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the Saturday strikes on Tehran. According to reports from the New York Times, the operation relied on a sophisticated "multi-layered" intelligence approach that combined high-altitude satellite surveillance, advanced signal intelligence (SIGINT), and critical human intelligence (HUMINT) gathered from within the Iranian security establishment.

The strike, a centerpiece of "Operation Epic Fury," was the culmination of months of tracking Khamenei’s movements. While the 86-year-old leader frequently utilised a network of deep-underground bunkers and secure tunnels, intelligence agencies were reportedly able to identify a specific window of time when he was present at his primary residential compound in the Pasteur Street district. This precision allowed for the deployment of high-yield bunker-buster munitions that targeted the reinforced structures where the leader was believed to be taking shelter. What Does the Red Flag Over the Jamkaran Mosque After Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Mean?

Tracking of Khamenei: The Role of Signal Intelligence and AI

A major factor in locating the Supreme Leader was the interception of encrypted communications. Despite Iran’s use of high-grade secure lines, Western intelligence reportedly utilised AI-driven software to detect anomalies in communication patterns surrounding the "Red Zone" in Tehran.

When high-ranking military commanders and family members began congregating at a specific sector of the compound, the shift in electronic "noise" provided a high-confidence target. These signatures were cross-referenced with thermal imaging from stealth drones that maintained a constant orbit over the capital, unnoticed by Iranian air defenses. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Death News: Will it Stop the Israel Iran War or Start WW3?

Human Intelligence and Internal Leaks

Reports suggest that "human assets" played an indispensable role in confirming the electronic data. Sources within the CIA indicate that disgruntled members of the Iranian security apparatus provided logistical details regarding the depth and structural weaknesses of the Supreme Leader’s bunkers.

This internal breach allowed planners to calculate the exact angle and velocity required for the munitions to penetrate the reinforced concrete. The presence of Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law at the site, who were also killed in the strike, served as further confirmation that the highest levels of the leadership were present at the targeted coordinates.

The operation was not limited to a single building. Once the location was confirmed, the strikes targeted the secondary exit points of the subterranean tunnel network. This "containment" strategy was designed to ensure that the target could not be moved to a secondary secure location during the initial minutes of the bombardment.

The precision of the attack has sent shockwaves through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), as it suggests their most classified "Continuity of Government" protocols have been compromised. The ability of foreign powers to strike the heart of the regime’s secure zone marks a significant shift in the technical capabilities of modern intelligence-led warfare.

