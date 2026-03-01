Actor Rajpal Yadav has publicly addressed recent comments made by filmmaker Priyadarshan regarding his ongoing INR 9 crore debt case. Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran comedian dismissed the director's suggestion that his financial legal battles were the result of "poor education," asserting that professional setbacks can affect even the most established figures regardless of their academic background. Rajpal Yadav Makes Big Claim Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Says ‘Agle 7 Saal Mein INR 1,200 Crore Ka Kaam Hai’ (Watch Video).

The exchange follows a period of significant legal pressure for Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail until March 18, 2026, after surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities on February 5. The case stems from a 2010 loan taken for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which resulted in a long-standing dispute over unpaid dues and bounced cheques.

What Did Priyadarshan Say About Rajpal Yadav?

The controversy began when Priyadarshan, a long-time collaborator of Yadav, spoke in support of the actor during his incarceration. While expressing solidarity, the filmmaker told Mid-Day that he had requested producers to hike Yadav’s remuneration for their upcoming project, Bhooth Bangla, to help him navigate the crisis.

However, Priyadarshan also attributed the actor’s predicament to a lack of formal knowledge, stating, "The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."

Rajpal Yadav Sets the Record Straight

Responding to these remarks, Yadav clarified his stance, noting that his longevity in the industry is a testament to his capabilities.

"This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me," Yadav told SCREEN. "I am a well-educated man. I have been working from the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education."

The actor further emphasised that a lack of schooling would have made it impossible to sustain a career spanning three decades. "Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn't have survived here for 25–30 years," he added.

Despite the disagreement, Yadav maintained a high level of respect for the director, whom he considers a mentor along with Ram Gopal Varma and David Dhawan.

"I respect three directors a lot... I have done more than 50 films with just the three of them," Yadav said. However, he urged peers to refrain from passing judgment without knowing the full details of the legal dispute, which he recently described as an "ego clash" rather than a simple case of financial mismanagement.

"Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn't know the whole story, so any judgments from them don't hold value," the actor noted.

Looking Ahead

Yadav is currently focused on rebuilding his career while managing the legal proceedings. During a recent press conference, he announced a significant lineup of upcoming projects, including ten films and various branding deals. ‘Rajpal Chalti Phirti Cheque Book Hai’: Actor Reacts After Release in INR 9 Crore Debt Case.

Aside from Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled for an April 2026 release, the actor is also slated to appear in Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SCREEN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

