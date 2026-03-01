Mumbai, March 1: The United States Department of Defense has officially confirmed that four B-2 Spirit stealth bombers were utilised in high-precision strikes against Iran’s underground ballistic missile facilities on Sunday, March 1. According to US officials, the operation targeted fortified sites that were previously considered unreachable by standard munitions. The strikes are part of the broader "Operation Epic Fury," a joint military campaign aimed at neutralising Tehran’s long-range strike capabilities following a week of intense regional escalation.

The confirmation of the B-2 deployment marks a significant shift in US military involvement. These advanced aircraft, which are rarely used in combat except for high-value strategic targets, traveled thousands of miles from their base in the continental United States, supported by mid-air refueling. Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that the bombers successfully struck multiple "hardened" subterranean storage sites, significantly degrading Iran’s ability to launch retaliatory ballistic missiles. How US and Israeli Intelligence Pinpointed Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Exact Location?.

How Much Does US Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber Cost in INR

The B-2 Spirit is widely regarded as the most expensive aircraft ever produced, with a per-unit cost that translates to approximately INR 17,000 crore (roughly USD 2.1 billion) in Indian Rupees. When factoring in the specialised maintenance, stealth-coating preservation, and the operational costs of the four bombers used in this mission, the total hardware value deployed over Iranian airspace exceeds INR 68,000 crore. This massive financial investment reflects the high priority the US has placed on destroying Iran’s deep-buried military infrastructure, which is protected by layers of reinforced concrete and mountain rock.

Neutralising Underground Ballistic Sites

The primary targets of the B-2 mission were the "missile cities", extensive tunnel networks located deep beneath the Zagros Mountains. While smaller fighter jets and drones are often ineffective against such depth, the B-2 is the only aircraft in the US arsenal capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). These 30,000-pound "bunker-buster" bombs are designed to penetrate up to 200 feet of earth before detonating. USS Abraham Lincoln Attacked by Iran: IRGC Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Fired at US Carrier in Arabian Sea, State Media Says.

Initial battle damage assessments (BDA) suggest that at least three major storage halls were collapsed, likely destroying dozens of medium-range missiles before they could be fueled for launch. The precision of the strikes was reportedly aided by real-time intelligence gathered by Israeli assets on the ground in Tehran.

The B-2 Spirit’s "flying wing" design allows it to bypass sophisticated air defense systems, including the Russian-made S-300 and S-400 batteries currently deployed by Iran. By successfully entering and exiting Iranian airspace undetected, the US has demonstrated a level of technical superiority that serves as a direct psychological deterrent to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

