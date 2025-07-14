A 27-year-old tourist from Gujarat, Satish, tragically died after his paraglider crashed shortly after takeoff from the Indrunag Paragliding Site near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred on Sunday, July 13, during a tandem flight with pilot Suraj, whose glider lost control and crashed into a ditch. Satish was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries but succumbed to them the next day, while Suraj remains hospitalised. A video of the crash circulating online reveals a lack of safety checks and inadequate precautionary measures. Police have launched an investigation, with local tourism officials also probing the incident. Dharamshala Paragliding Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Bhavsar Khushi From Gujarat Falls and Dies During Paragliding at Indrunag Site in Himachal Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Dharamshala Paragliding Death:

🚨Paragliding turns fatal in Dharamshala 25yr old Satish from Ahmedabad plunged to his death mid-air after the glider lost control and crashed into a ditch Video of the incident shows a shockingly unprofessional setup..no visible checks, no backup safety Another life lost to… pic.twitter.com/s8l1DohGtQ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 14, 2025

