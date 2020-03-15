Italy Air Force Exhibits Incredible Airshow to Lift Morale of Quarantined Citizens Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch Video

Italian air force's airshow to lift morale of citizens amid coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rome, March 15: As Italy remains under lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, the country's airforce exhibited an incredible airshow for its citizens who have locked themselves inside houses to prevent further spread of the deadly virus. A video of Italian airforce performing spectacular airshow to give an emotional lift to their nation is going viral on social media. Italy has reported the maximum number of cases and deaths outside China. As of Sunday, the number of cases in the country increased to 21,157, with 1,441 deaths.

A tweet with the video read: "The Italian airforce gives a big emotional lift to their nation with Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma (let no one sleep)and where lyrics say venceremos (we will overcome)they have their planes dramatically facing and overpowering the single plane (virus) with their National Flag!" The airshow was one of several morale-boosting initiatives taken during the long-hours people have had to spend at home. Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia: 'Wash Hands' Written in Skies Above Sydney Encouraging Personal Hygiene.

Italy Air Force Exhibits Incredible Airshow to Lift Morale of Quarantined Citizens Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:

The Italian airforce gives a big emotional lift to their nation with Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma (let no one sleep)and where lyrics say venceremos(we will overcome)they have their planes dramatically facing and overpowering the single plane (virus) with their National Flag! pic.twitter.com/uL3Qv5GHmK — Kathleen (@SisKathleen) March 13, 2020

The most recent of these initiatives came on Saturday as Italians took to their balconies and windows at midday to praise doctors and healthcare personnel for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In Rome's San Giovanni neighbourhood, banners were hung from some buildings bearing slogans such as "Everything is going to be fine". The same motto has been displayed from the balcony of the office of Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi at the Campidoglio palace.