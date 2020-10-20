Auckland, October 20: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on Saturday thanked the people of her country for voting Labour Party to power in general elections 2020. Addressing the people of her country after the Labour Party won the general elections with a resounding victory, Jacinda Arden said that with the elections 2020, New Zealanders had shown to the world that they did not support polarisation.

In her victory speech, the New Zealand PM stated, "We are living in an increasingly polarized world, a place where more and more have lost the ability to see one another's point of view." Ardern further added, "I hope that with this election, New Zealand has shown that this is not who we are. That as a nation we can listen and we can debate after all we are too small to lose sight of other people's perspective." New Zealand Election Results 2020: Jacinda Ardern Scripts History! 5 Takeaways From Her Dominating Win.

Jacinda Ardern's Speech:

During her address, Ardern expressed confidence to build better from the crisis erupted due to COVID-19. She said, "This has not been an ordinary election, and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety. And we set out to be an antidote to that. As a nation, we needed a plan for recovery." Notably, Ardern's response to COVID-19 pandemic had led her to victory in the general elections. How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern on Saturday won a landslide victory in the country's general elections held earlier in the day, securing her a second term in office. Ardern's liberal Labour Party had won around 49 percent votes. Its main rival, conservative National Party managed to bag 27 percent of votes. This would also be the first time since 1996 when New Zealand will witness the formation of a single-party majority government.

