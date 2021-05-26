Brussels, May 26: Following the death of a woman from severe side effects after being administered by Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, Belgium on Wednesday halted the use of the said vaccine for people under the age of 41 years old, as reported by Reuters.The deceased, who died on May 21, was reportedly admitted to the hospital with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency.

As per report, Belgium's Federal Health Minister along with seven regional counterparts issued a statement saying, "The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA." Denmark Drops Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout over Side Effects.

Belgium was using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for elderly with reduced mobility and the homeless since it only takes one shot to be protected. Those shots will be continued. The country has so far reported 1,049,822 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 24,853. Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine by Johnson & Johnson Gets Emergency Use Authorization in the US; All You Need To Know About the Third Vaccine in the Country.

Earlier this month, citing concerns over it side effects Denmark had also suspended the use of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The Danish Health Authority had stated that the benefits of using the vaccine do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect, Vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), in those who receive the vaccine, while dropping it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).