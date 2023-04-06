Tokyo, April 6: A helicopter of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported. Japanese Military Helicopter Carrying Ten People Goes Missing After Disappearing From Radar, Search Operation Launched.

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa's Miyakojima Island disappeared from the radar at around 4.40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying. Colombia Helicopter Crash: Video Shows Army Chopper Crashing Down in Quibdo, Four Killed.

The SDF and the Coast Guard are searching for the helicopter, which belongs to a unit in the Kumamoto prefecture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).