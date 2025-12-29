Mumbai, December 2: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) documents have provided a detailed look into the online shopping habits of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing a diverse range of purchases made through various e-commerce platforms. The "Jeffrey Epstein Shopping List" records, now subject to public review, include specific items such as schoolgirl uniforms, sex toys and binoculars, offering further insight into the resources and materials he acquired before his death. Scroll below to know what Jeffrey Epstein bought on Amazon.

Insights from Jeffrey Epstein's Digital Transactions

The newly disclosed documents outline numerous transactions, painting a picture of Epstein's regular engagement with online retailers. These purchases reportedly span several years, indicating a consistent pattern of acquiring goods digitally. Among the items detailed are clothing articles, including what are described as schoolgirl uniforms. The records also list the acquisition of optical devices, such as high-powered binoculars. Donald Trump Slams Democrats Over Jeffrey Epstein Files in Christmas Post, Says Dropped Ties With S*x Offender ‘Long Before It Became Fashionable’.

Investigators are examining these purchases to understand their potential connection to Epstein's extensive network of sex trafficking and abuse. The nature of some items raises questions about their intended use in facilitating his criminal enterprise. The documents revealed the sex offender's disturbing array of online purchases from his Amazon account. The set of et of 1,006 Amazon email receipts of Jeffrey Epstein from 2014 to 2019, included deliveries to his properties in Manhattan, West Palm Beach and his private island, Little Saint James.

What All Items Did Jeffrey Epstein Purchase?

As per the documents released by the DOJ, Epstein bought a Sonic prostate massager in 2018 and purchased Vagifirm vaginal tightening pills in 2017. Notably, Epstein's shopping history from Amazon revealed that he bought schoolgirl uniforms, which were delivered to Manhattan residences in 2018. It was further revealed that the sex offender bought multiple pairs of binoculars, with at least nine delivered to his homes in Manhattan, West Palm Beach, and his private island in the US Virgin Islands. Other purchases include a novelty black-and-white prisoner costume, an FBI costume, Israel Defence Forces combat pants, sauna hats, baby clothes, and formalwear, including a tuxedo and accessories.

Scope of Jeffrey Epstein's Online Activity

The documents suggest Epstein utilised multiple online accounts and payment methods, indicative of a deliberate approach to his digital commerce. This extensive digital footprint provides a new avenue for authorities to trace his activities and associations. The sheer volume and variety of purchases underscore the extent to which Epstein leveraged modern technology and online anonymity to support his lifestyle and illicit operations. Epstein Files: New Documents Related to Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Released by DOJ, Photos of Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson Surface.

Background on Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was a prominent financier who was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He had previously pleaded guilty to similar state charges in Florida in 2008. Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial. His death sparked widespread scrutiny of the federal prison system and intensified calls for accountability for those who may have aided his crimes.

