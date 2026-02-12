A small mountain community in northeastern British Columbia is in mourning following a devastating mass shooting on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Authorities have identified the perpetrator as Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old transgender woman and former student, who allegedly killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at their home before opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. The rampage left nine people dead, including the shooter, and more than 25 others injured, marking one of the deadliest incidents of its kind in Canadian history.

The violence began early Tuesday afternoon at a private residence in Tumbler Ridge. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Van Rootselaar first fatally shot her 39-year-old mother, Jennifer Strang, and her 11-year-old stepbrother. The grim discovery was made after a young family member managed to flee the house and alert a neighbour, who then contacted emergency services. Who Was Jesse Strang? Transgender Teen Behind Deadly Tumbler Ridge School Shooting That Shocked Canada.

"RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says the 18-year-old female suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar who was found dead, had a history of contact with police, and that the suspect's mother and stepbrother were found dead at a home. He says the suspect was born a biological male and… — Terry Newman (@TLNewmanMTL) February 11, 2026

Shortly after the domestic attack, Van Rootselaar proceeded to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, approximately 1.5 kilometers away. At approximately 1:20 p.m. local time, police received reports of an active shooter. Officers arrived within two minutes and were reportedly fired upon as they approached the building.

Upon entering the school, officers discovered a scene of chaos and tragedy. The shooter was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Six victims were killed inside the school including a female educator.

Most of the victims were located in the school library, with one found in a stairwell. Two other survivors remain in critical condition after being airlifted to hospitals in Vancouver and Grande Prairie.

Who Was Jesse Van Rootselaar?

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald confirmed that Van Rootselaar was a trans woman who began her transition approximately six years ago. While her identity has been a point of public discussion, investigators emphasized that the motive remains unclear and it is "too early to say" if her gender identity played any role in the attack.

The suspect had dropped out of school four years ago and was known to authorities through previous mental health-related calls to the family home. Police confirmed that firearms had been seized from the residence in the past but were later returned to their lawful owner. Two weapons, a long gun and a modified handgun, were recovered from the school following the shooting.

In the wake of the tragedy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the nation, declaring seven days of national mourning and ordering flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-mast. "What happened has left our nation in shock," Carney said during a press conference. The secondary school and nearby elementary school will remain closed for the remainder of the week as the investigation continues and counseling services are made available to residents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Terry Newman), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

