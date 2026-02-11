Ontario, February 11: Canada is in a state of mourning following a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, which left ten people dead and dozens injured. Authorities have identified the suspect as Jesse Strang, an 18-year-old resident of the small northeastern British Columbia town. The gunman was found dead inside the school from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ending a terrifying siege that has been described as one of the deadliest school attacks in Canadian history.

The incident prompted a massive police response and a regional "shelter-in-place" order. Of the ten fatalities, six victims were discovered inside the school building, one died while being transported to a hospital, and two others were found at a nearby residence connected to the suspect. Early reports from family members suggest those found at the home may have been relatives of the shooter. Mass Shooting In Canada: 10 Dead Including Gunman in Tumbler Ridge High School Attack in British Columbia, 27 Wounded; Police Lift Alert After Investigation.

Who Was Jesse Strang

Jesse Strang was a former student at the school and was described by locals as a "quiet" individual. While the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been cautious in releasing formal details, media reports and family statements have provided a glimpse into Strang’s background. His uncle, Russell G. Strang, confirmed Jesse’s identity to news outlets, noting that the teen had struggled with behavioral issues from a young age.

Investigators are also looking into Strang's digital footprint. A YouTube account purportedly linked to the suspect featured transgender pride flags and "she/her" pronouns, leading to reports that Strang identified as a trans woman. Social media posts also showed an interest in firearms, including videos of Strang at shooting ranges. Mass Shooting In Canada: 10 Dead, 27 Injured in Tumbler Ridge High School Shooting in British Columbia.

Tumbler Ridge School Shooting That Shocked Canada

During the shooting, an emergency alert was sent to residents describing the suspect as a "female in a dress with brown hair." This description aligned with the visual evidence found at the scene. Students who were barricaded in classrooms described a scene of "intense fear," with some receiving disturbing photos of the violence via social media before they were eventually escorted out by SWAT teams.

RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd confirmed that more than 25 people were treated for various injuries, with at least two individuals airlifted to specialized trauma centers in critical condition. The high-speed response by first responders has been credited with preventing further loss of life in the school of 175 students.

While a definitive motive has not been released, authorities are analyzing a "manifesto" or series of writings reportedly left behind by the shooter. These documents allegedly express deep personal grievances and frustration. Investigators are currently working to determine the exact timeline of the attack and how the suspect obtained the firearms used, which reportedly included a semi-automatic rifle.

