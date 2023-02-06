Mumbai, February 6: King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. A report by the Mirror said that the King wants his younger son Prince Harry to attend his coronation. The report added that the royal family is rolling out incentives to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle so that the couple attends the ceremony. However, the prince might attend the ceremony in hurry and without his wife.

According to the media reports, the "royal" incentives include high-profile seating at the coronation ceremony and the promise to keep the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, even after Harry's memoir "Spare" and the Netflix docuseries. " Harry would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter," a source said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t Join King Charles at Buckingham Palace For Historic Coronation Moment, Say Reports.

Harry is speculated to attend the Coronation without Meghan in a swift 48-hour visit, while Markel stays behind in California with the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet. March 6 marks the fourth birthday of the couple's son -Archie. Prince Harry Says He Killed 25 People While Fighting Taliban in Afghanistan, Revelation Sparks Fears Over His Safety.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” Harry had earlier said when he was asked about his attendance at the coronation ceremony.

