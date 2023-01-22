Delhi, January 22: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining King Charles and Camilla on the balcony for his Coronation, according to reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to join members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the newly crowned King in what is likely to be historic moment.

As it was with the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, the line-up of Royals alongside them will be restricted to working members of the family excluding Harry as well as his uncle Prince Andrew.

Although there is no suggestion that Harry will be barred from the celebrations on May 6, reports suggest he is not expected to earn a spot on the balcony. King Charles III Coronation: Three-Day Plans Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert, Series of Street Parties.

According to the Mirror, it is unlikely that Harry and Meghan will attend any major public appearances. Tensions have been fraught since the Duke released his bombshell book Spare - brimming with explosive claims. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

Prince Andrew stepped down from his official role after allegations of sexual abuse in November 2019. He has always denied the accusations.

Harry and Meghan quit their roles three years ago when they left Britain to start a new life in California. Earlier this month, Harry released a tell-all book revealing past and present grievances against his family which have also sparked tensions.

Now it remains to be whether Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation as the Westminster Abbey service also falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie.

