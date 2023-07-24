Wellington, July 24: New Zealand's Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigned on Monday on charges of reckless driving and resisting arrest, a week after her return to office from a break to address her mental health issues. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Allan was involved in a car crash in Wellington, reports Xinhua news agency. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police Station. Allan was released at around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the police. Ukraine's Culture Minister Quits in Spending Dispute.

She was charged with "careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer". She also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence, the police said. Tesla Car Crash in US: Tesla Four-Wheeler on Autopilot Mode Loses Control, Crashes Into Stopped Truck in Pennsylvania.

"While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I've been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

