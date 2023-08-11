A new video has surfaced on social media that shows people jumping in the ocean after wildfires in Lahaina in Hawaii's Maui. On Thursday, the death toll from Maui's wildfires rose to 53. The island that forms part of the U.S. state of Hawaii was caught off guard by at least three major fires that broke out Tuesday night. Hawaii Wildfire: 53 People Killed Due to Wildfires in Lahaina As Firefighting Efforts Continue in Hawaii, 80% Fire Contained.

Hawaii Wildfire Video:

JUST IN - New video emerged showing people jumping in the ocean after wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii pic.twitter.com/KTcoWbN31d — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2023

Hawaii Wildfire

This video was posted a few hours ago on TikTok by chefjoshuamarten with the caption, "people running for their lives and jumping in ocean!!!" Not sure it's legit but he does appear to be based on Maui.https://t.co/IeTdRotvE6 pic.twitter.com/o1wouBBetJ — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 11, 2023

