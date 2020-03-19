Miami Spring Breakers Not to Heed Social Distancing Call, Beachside Party Goers Say 'If I Get Corona, I Get Corona' (Watch Video)

Holidayers at beach in Miami | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, March 19: Despite the number of coronavirus cases recording an alarming rise in the United States, the "spring breakers" in Miami are not deterred from joining the beachside parties. Despite being publicly rebuked by US President Donald Trump over the lackadaisical approach of youth towards containing the spread of coronavirus, the beach goers have remained adamant on going to the parties. Donald Trump Hints at Compensation For Those Hit Economically, Calls COVID-19 'Chinese Virus' Repeatedly in His Tweets.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," one of the youth was heard as saying, in a video which went viral on social media. The clip was shared by netizens on a day when the number of coronavirus cases in the US crossed the mammoth 9,000-mark. A total of 157 were killed due to COVID-19 in the country by the time this report was published.

'If I Get Corona, I Get Corona', Says Miami Party Goer (Watch Video)

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

President Trump, in his press briefing earlier today, said he has taken cognisance of young holidaymakers putting others at risk through their gatherings with the onset of spring. The beach goers, he said, are not only putting their own safety at risk but also hurting others as they may be contributing to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also warned the youth against organising such parties at this moment, when the US is staring at community outbreak of COVID-19. "You're not invincible," he said, adding that "you've got to think about the person next to you and even the person you don't know."