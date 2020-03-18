Coronavirus in US: Donald Trump Hints at Compensation For Those Hit Economically by 'Onslaught of Chinese Virus'

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 18: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted at providing compensation to scores among the American working class hit economically by coronavirus. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants and schools has curbed their incomes, Trump said, as he continued to use the "racist" term of "chinese virus" while referring to COVID-19. 'Viruses Have No Nationality,' Says UNESCO After Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Tweet on Coronavirus.

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! (sic)," the President said.

Trump repeated the "chinese virus" slur on Twitter, while announcing that his government would be holding a key meeting with the Food and Drug Administration. "I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus! (sic)," he said.

Trump, since this week, has lashed out at China accusing it of deliberately suppressing information which led to the coronavirus to turn into a pandemic. He has repeatedly used the phrase of "chinese virus" to apparently hold Beijing responsible for the spread of virus in all parts of the world.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has sharply reacted to his tweets, calling them racist and xenophobic. "We urge the US to correct its mistake and stop its groundless accusations against China," said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, adding that Trump's remarks amounted to "stigmatisation of China".

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States increased five-fold by Tuesday, as compared to the past week. A total of 5,000 people have tested positive, whereas, the fatality-count surged to 93. Across the world, the number of infected cases is nearing 200,000-mark, whereas, the number of deaths has crossed over 7,000.