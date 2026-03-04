Tehran, March 4: In a swift and historic shift of power, Mojtaba Khamenei (Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei) has reportedly been named the new Supreme Leader of Iran. The appointment follows the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, during a joint US-Israeli military operation targeting his Tehran compound. The selection of Mojtaba, 56, marks a rare hereditary transition within the Islamic Republic, a move that observers say was heavily influenced by the country’s powerful military elite.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran's New Supreme Leader - A Transition Under Pressure

The Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for choosing the Supreme Leader, reportedly finalized the decision under significant pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While Mojtaba has long been a key power broker behind the scenes, his elevation is considered controversial within Iran’s Shiite clerical establishment, which traditionally disdains hereditary succession. Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Reportedly Elected As Next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei Appointed As New Ayatollah, Says Journalist

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Supreme Leader, has just been appointed as the new Ayatollah. But who is he? He is ten times more dangerous than his father. • He is the guardian who never leaves his father’s shadow. pic.twitter.com/HsFMqOxyb1 — Muhammad Hammad (@Hammad1Official) March 4, 2026

Mojtaba’s rise follows a weekend of unprecedented violence in Tehran. The "Operation Epic Fury" strikes not only killed the elder Khamenei but also devastated his immediate family. Reports indicate that the late Supreme Leader's wife, daughter, and several other relatives were also killed in the operation.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is a mid-ranking cleric who lacks the high-level religious credentials - such as the rank of Grand Ayatollah - historically required for the role. However, he boasts deep-seated ties to the IRGC and served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War. Despite never holding a formal government office, Mojtaba has effectively managed the Office of the Supreme Leader for years. His influence over the nation’s security apparatus and financial foundations has made him a central figure in the regime’s "Axis of Resistance."

Mojtaba Khamenei's Family and Net Worth

Mojtaba is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of a prominent conservative politician. The two tied the knot in 2004. Recent reports indicate that Zahra was also among those killed in the 2026 strikes. The couple has three children, though their current status and whereabouts remain unconfirmed. The new leader also oversees a massive financial empire. Although he has been under US sanctions since 2019, investigations have linked Mojtaba to a global property network and offshore accounts. His alleged assets include:

International Real Estate: A luxury property in the United Kingdom valued at over USD 138 million.

A luxury property in the United Kingdom valued at over USD 138 million. Liquid Assets: Billions of dollars reportedly channeled into Western markets and Swiss bank accounts.

Billions of dollars reportedly channeled into Western markets and Swiss bank accounts. Corporate Control: Oversight of vast investment networks that fund regime activities and bypass international sanctions.

Regional Implications of Mojtaba Khamenei Becoming Iran's Supreme Leader

Mojtaba assumes leadership at a time of total war. With much of Iran’s senior military and political "top brass" neutralized in the recent strikes, his primary challenge will be consolidating authority while navigating a direct military confrontation with the United States and Israel. Analysts suggest that his reliance on the IRGC for legitimacy may result in a more militant and security-focused foreign policy as the Islamic Republic enters its most unstable period since the 1979 Revolution.

