Yangon, May 31: Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has extended the suspension period of international commercial flights to the end of June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry also announced the extension of effective period for temporary measures to prevent importation of Covid-19 to the country through air travel which will end on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Health and Sports Ministry, Myanmar reported 45 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 143,571 on Sunday. China to Send 3 Male Astronauts to Its Space Station in June.

No new death was reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 3,216 in the country, the release said. According to the ministry's figures, a total of 132,318 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.61 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 912 samples tested on Sunday. Myanmar detected its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).