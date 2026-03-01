Karachi, March 1: At least six people were killed, and dozens were injured after clashes broke out between police and protesters on MT Khan Road in Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday as people from the Shia community in large numbers marched towards the US Consulate following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes, local media reported. Visuals circulating on social media showed doors and windows smashed and set on fire, and chaotic scenes outside the consulate premises, with demonstrators damaging property and clashing with security personnel.

Protesters were seen breaking windows and attacking the guard area with sticks, prompting a forceful response from law enforcement agencies. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd and restore order. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iranian Embassy in Delhi Lowers Flag to Half-Mast To Honour Iran’s Supreme Leader After Fatal Airstrikes in Tehran (Watch Video).

Violent Protest in Karachi Over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Death

#BREAKING 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷🚨🔥#JUSTIN 🔴 Six people died while trying to enter the US Consulate in Pakistan. 🇵🇰 In Pakistan, mass protests erupted near the U.S. Consulate in Karachi following reports of the death of Khamenei as a result of joint U.S. and Israeli strikes. Protesters… pic.twitter.com/baWamjG6Bm — Frankie™️🦅 (@B7frankH) March 1, 2026

According to a statement issued by the Edhi Rescue service, six people have been confirmed dead, and several have been injured near the protest site after the law enforcement personnel used teargas and baton charges to control the escalating situation, reports leading Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune.

An Edhi ambulance transported the injured individuals to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought an immediate report on the situation from Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan, according to a statement released by his office. Iran-Israel War: Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour Among 7 Top Commanders Killed in US-Israeli Strikes.

The unrest also caused significant traffic disruptions in the area. In an update issued at around 11 a.m., Karachi Traffic Police announced that both sides of the road from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi had been closed due to the protest, reports leading Pakistan daily Dawn.

Speaking to Dawn, Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed also said six bodies were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). Authorities continued to monitor the situation closely as tensions remained high in the port city following the developments linked to the killing of the Iranian leader. Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule, as Tehran's retaliation set off conflagrations in a swath of the Middle East.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).