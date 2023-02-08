Lahore, February 8: The motorists in major cities of Pakistan Punjab have been feeling the heat of fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and frustration for commuters, local media reported.

The situation has reached a boiling point with people left high and dry as they scramble to find ways to keep their vehicles running, Samaa TV reported. Several pumps in major cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, have closed down, the report said. Pakistan Financial Crisis: PTI Leader Shares Old Video of India's PM Narendra Modi to Target Shehbaz Sharif-Led Government, Ends Up Embarrassing Imran Khan.

The fuel stations have limited filling to bikers to only Rs 200 and only Rs 5,000 to those having four-wheelers, Samaa TV reported. The root cause of this crisis can be traced back to hoarding as the citizens claim that fuel was being sold in black. These challenges have created a perfect storm of sorts, leaving motorists in a bind and searching for solutions. Pakistan Food Crisis: People Chase Wheat Truck on Bikes by Risking Their Lives As Food Crisis Deepens (Watch Video).

To add insult to injury, the situation has been exacerbated by unscrupulous individuals who have taken advantage of the situation by hoarding fuel and selling it at exorbitant prices, leaving the public in a tight spot.

This kind of price gouging is a bitter pill to swallow for consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet, Samaa TV reported. The situation has put the authorities on the hot seat, with calls for them to take immediate action to resolve the fuel shortage.

