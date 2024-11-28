Islamabad, November 28: The death toll of sectarian clashes in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has exceeded 100, the hospital administration told media on Thursday. The violence erupted on Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to a heavy casualty, Xinhua news agency reported. Pakistan: Policeman Killed, 70 Injured, Many Taken ‘Hostage’ As Former PM Imran Khan’s Supporters Clash With Police in Different Parts of Country.
The attack sparked a wave of sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni communities, with multiple retaliatory assaults over the following days, raising the death toll to 88 as of Monday. A delegation of the provincial government visited the district after the coaches were attacked, and a ceasefire had been agreed between both sects. However, sporadic clashes continued during the ceasefire, mounting the death toll to over 100. Pakistan Violence: 15 Killed, 25 Injured in Fresh Sectarian Clashes in Kurram, 2 Days After Attack on Passenger Vehicles.
The district's deputy commissioner Javedullah Mehsud told media that after the government delegation failed to ensure a ceasefire, tribal elders from neighbouring districts will visit Kurram on Thursday to hold a 'Jirga,' or tribal court. The elders will try to convince both sides to initiate fresh mediation to end hostilities, the deputy commissioner said.
