Panic Buying of Food Seen in North Korea's Capital Pyongyang, Shelves Run Empty: Report

North Korea, April 23: Consumers in North Korea’s capital Pyongyang witnessed 'panic buying' of food staples, which has resulted in causing some stores shelves to run empty. According to a Bloomberg report, the sudden buying may be due to stricter measures on the way for Pyongyang and it is apparently not related to reports of Kim Jong Un's deteriorating health.

NK News reported that the shortage was initially limited to imported fruit and vegetables and then moved on to other goods. As a result of panic buying, prices of food staples have also witnessed a sharp spike. North Korea had closed its borders in January when the coronavirus cases began to be reported in huge numbers in China. Kim Jong Un 'Brain Dead' or Infected With 'Coronavirus'? Here is What New Reports Say About North Korean Leader's Health.

On Tuesday, there were several reports speculating Kim Jong-un's worsening health situation. From journalists tweeting about Kim is 'in grave danger” after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure' to him infected coronavirus. However, according to a BBC report, officials in South Korea have said that all the above reports speculating on Kim Jong-un deteriorating health are not true. The presidential office in Seoul has said there have been no particular signs from the North to indicate the 36-year-old is "gravely ill".

According to a PTI report, Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements amid worries about the coronavirus in the impoverished country. Outside experts say a coronavirus epidemic in the North could be devastating due to its chronic lack of medical supplies and outdated health care infrastructure.