Paris, June 10: A French middle school employee was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old student during a bag check Tuesday at their school east of Paris, and the student was detained, the national gendarme service said. A police officer helping with the bag checks was slightly injured during the arrest, the gendarme service said. The attack was being investigated.

“While she was looking after our children in Nogent, an educational assistant lost her life, a victim of senseless violence,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X. “The nation is in mourning and the government mobilized to bring crime down.”