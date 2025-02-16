In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Austria, a 14-year-old Austrian boy was killed and five others injured during a stabbing spree in the town of Villach on Saturday afternoon. According to Reuters, a 23-year-old man, reportedly a Syrian asylum-seeker, has been arrested in connection with the attack. The victims, aged between 15 and 36, include Austrian and Turkish nationals. Three of the injured remain in intensive care, while the eldest victim, a Turkish national, sustained minor injuries, according to police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio. The incident has intensified political debates around immigration policies in Austria, with calls for stricter measures. Austria Knife Attack: 23-Year-Old Man Stabbed 5 People in Villach, Killing 1 in What Police Described As Random Attack.

