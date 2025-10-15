Mumbai, October 15: Saudi Arabia and Qatar became the latest two Asian teams to have secured 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, sending United Arab Emirates and Iraq into the fifth round of Asian qualifying. Six teams were divided into two groups in the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers, with group winners directly qualifying for the World Cup. Saudi Arabia punched their ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday as a 0-0 draw with Iraq ensured Herve Renard’s side finished on top of Group B in the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ - Road to 26 Playoffs. Marcus Meloni Scores As UAE Beat Oman To Move Closer to First FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Since 1990.

Saudi Arabia spurned a series of chances but still did enough to reach a third consecutive World Cup. Herve Renard’s side monopolised possession in Jeddah but their finishing was wasteful, with Salem Aldawsari off target with four attempts, reports FIFA.

Iraq didn’t manage a shot on target until second-half injury time and, when they did, Nawaf Alaqidi was equal to two efforts. The Green Falcons, who famously upset Argentina at Qatar 2022, will now look to equal and eclipse their best campaign: a run to the last 16 at USA 1994.

Qatar secured a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as second half headers from Boualem Khouki and Pedro Miguel sealed a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates in Doha to claim the slot at next year’s Finals from Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 Playoffs. Harry Kane Scores Brace As England Dominate Latvia 5–0 To Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Akram Afif set up headers for Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel to qualify Qatar. The UAE had their chances in the first half in Al Rayyan. Caio nodded narrowly wide from an Ali Saleh centre, while Mahmoud Ibrahim made an outstanding fingertip save from Nicolas Gimenez.

Afif, with his balletic feet, was a thorn in their side, however, and from one of his inviting crosses, Mohammad Al Mannai headed inches wide. Khoukhi nevertheless made no mistake from another Afif delivery, thumping a header into the bottom corner, before Pedro Miguel did the same from a tight angle.

Qatar substitute Tarek Salman was sent off late on, and United Arab Emirates capitalised to pull one back through Sultan Adil, but it was insufficient to deny Julen Lopetegui’s side. Qatar, who fell at the group stage in 2022, will now head to their second World Cup in succession.

