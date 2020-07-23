Washington, July 23: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was “always possible” he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department’s order to close Beijing’s consulate in Houston.

He said, "We thought there was a fire in the one we did close, I guess they were burning documents and papers. I wonder what that is all about." China Says US Ordered It to Close Its Consulate in Houston, Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns Action.

As Far as Closing Additional Embassies, it is always possible, says Donald Trump:

As far as closing additional embassies, it is always possible. We thought there was a fire in the one we did close, I guess they were burning documents and papers. I wonder what that is all about: Donald Trump, US President on closing Chinese Consulate in Houston pic.twitter.com/SDOPwxjnjs — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, China said that the U.S. has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston in what an official called an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-U.S. relations. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action. He also warned of firm countermeasures if the U.S. does not reverse its decision.

On Tuesday night, Houston police confirmed that they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the Consulate General of China is located.

