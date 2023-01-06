Delhi, January 6: Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is set to launch on January 10. However, the Spanish-language version of the book has already been released in Spain. Prince Harry has made some bombshell revelations in his memoir, much of the which have already been leaked in British and US media.

From an alleged physical attack by Prince William to his claims of killing talibani fighters in Afghanistan, here are some of the key claims and startling revelations made by Prince Harry in the memoir ‘Spare’.

William Physically Attacked Harry

The Duke of Sussex’s biography mentions a scuffle that took place between the brothers about Meghan Markle. According to the excerpt, Harry narrates that Prince William complained about Meghan, calling her “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. Harry defended her and said William is repeating what the press is saying about her which resulted in both shouting. Suddenly, William, “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” recalled Harry. William urged him to hit him back as they used to when they were kids, Harry refused to do so. William soon left with a regretful look and apologised, wrote Harry. Prince Harry Recalls How Prince William Assaulted Him and Called Meghan Markle ‘Difficult, Rude and Abrasive’.

Harry Killed 25 Taliban Soldiers in Afghanistan

In a revelation which has sparked fears over the safety of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex claimed in his book that he killed 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex penned in his memoir that he did not think of those killed 'as people' but instead 'chess pieces' he had taken off the board. Harry has justified his actions because of his memory of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and after meeting families of the victims. Prince Harry Says He Killed 25 People While Fighting Taliban in Afghanistan, Revelation Sparks Fears Over His Safety.

Harry and William Begged Charles Not to Marry Camilla

Harry recounted that he and William "begged" their father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, with whom Charles had an affair while he was married to their mother. He adds that they both ended up wishing their father a happy marriage and also had some sympathy for their relationship. Harry also details how he felt when meeting Camilla for the first time, likening it to having an "injection".

Prince Harry Last Words With Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry has revealed his final words to Queen Elizabth II after he arrived at Balmoral hours after her death last year. Harry says he told his late grandmother in a whisper that he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died a year prior at age 99.

Harry on Diana’s Death and Reliving Her Final Moments

Harry has claimed in his book that he and William were dissuaded from asking any investigation into their mother Prince Diana's death to be reopened even though Princess Diana's car accident happened under mysterious circumstances. Harry recalled how he disliked meeting members of the public following the death of his mother.

Harry also narrates in his memoir how he relived his mother Princess Diana's final moments before her death. Harry claimed that he asked his driver to drive through the tunnel called Pont de l'Alma at 65 miles per hour which was the exact speed at which his mother Princess Diana's car allegedly was travelling when it crashed.

Spare’s publishers have said that the book will explore the Duke of Sussex’s experience of living "a life staged in the public eye and will give an up-close, behind the scenes, intimate and forthright" account of his life.

