Seattle, February 3: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly beat her 14-year-old son to death with an extension cord for failing to complete his chores in Seattle, Washington. The mother, enraged by the boy's incomplete tasks, reportedly ordered him to undress before subjecting him to an hour-long beating. After the assault, she waited for five minutes to see if her son would regain consciousness before calling 911. Emergency responders rushed the boy to the hospital, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead. The mother has since been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

According to a report by The Mirror, the tragic incident took place on January 30 in a Seattle apartment, where the mother allegedly became furious after her 14-year-old son failed to complete his chores. The Seattle Police Department's arrest report reveals that the mother told her son it was "butt cutting time" before forcing him to remove his clothes and beating him with an extension cord. The assault lasted approximately an hour, during which the boy reportedly struck his head against a wall, causing him to lose consciousness. US Shocker: Woman Kills Foster Son by Sitting on Him After He Warned To Report Abuse in Indiana, Gets 6-Year Jail Term.

After the boy became unresponsive, the mother waited for five minutes before dialling 911. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where they found the teen with severe injuries. The Seattle Fire Department rushed him to the hospital, but despite all life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Authorities have not yet revealed the boy’s identity but have confirmed the mother’s arrest on suspicion of homicide. US Shocker: Coyote Abused by 4 Teenagers After Being Shot With Bow and Stomped to Death in Chicago's Mount Greenwood, Probe Launched.

While the mother has refused to appear in court for her first hearing, her public defender argued that she should be released, citing the trauma she is experiencing after losing her son. The judge, however, set her bail at USD 3 million, and she remains in custody at the King County Jail. Police continue to investigate the case, with formal charges expected to be filed soon.

