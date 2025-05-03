New Delhi, May 3: Radio Free Asia (RFA) is laying off a large number of its employees and is shutting down major language services. The job cuts at Radio Free Asia are reportedly linked to delays in receiving funding from the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), even though a court order was issued last week to restore those funds.

RFA President and CEO Bay Fang said, “Because we can no longer rely on USAGM to disburse our funds as Congress intended, we will have to begin mass layoffs and let entire language services go dark in the next week. Radio Free Asia’s leadership has notified its furloughed employees, along with most of its remaining staff, that they will be laid off, effective on May 9. As part of these job cuts, RFA’s language services will stop producing or publishing new content by the end of May. It includes the RFA Tibetan, Burmese, Uyghur, and Lao services, with the Lao service having already shut down this week. Tech Layoffs 2025: 51,028 Employees Laid Off by 112 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons, 23,486 Laid Off in April Alone.

As per RFA announcement, it will lay off over 280 employees, which makes is around 90% of its workforce based in the US. About 20 overseas employees will be impacted by the job cuts. The RFA layoffs are affecting all departments and levels across the organisation, with further job terminations expected to continue throughout the month. As part of the layoff process, RFA has said that employees losing their jobs will have their health insurance paid through the end of May.

On March 15, the US administration terminated funding for Radio Free Asia. After the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) ended its grant agreement with RFA, the organisation placed about three quarters of its US based employees on unpaid leave and ended contracts with most of its overseas workers. In response, RFA filed a lawsuit to regain access to the funds allocated to it by Congress. Estee Lauder Layoffs: Luxury Beauty and Skin Care Giant Lays Off 2,600 Employees out of Its Target of Cutting 7,000 Jobs Amid Drop in Sales.

The US Justice Department has appealed last week’s court decision that reinstated RFA’s grant agreement and funding. The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a temporary administrative stay on the ruling. It effectively allow the USAGM to continue withholding funding from RFA and its sister grantee network Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

