Seoul, October 30: At least 19 foreigners have been confirmed dead in a stampede at Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween celebrations, fire authorities said on Sunday. Halloween Stampede in Itaewon: 151 Killed, 82 Injured in Deadliest Stampede in South Korea’s History.

The death toll from Saturday's accident rose to 151, with 19 of them identified as foreigners, Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, said in a briefing. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead.

Their nationalities include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, Choi added as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).