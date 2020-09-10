London, September 10: Thirty topless women locked themselves to the railings outside Britain's Houses of Parliament on Thursday demanding action against climate change. The women were Topless Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists. According to reports, the women gathered in central London wearing just face masks and trousers. The activists carried a large banner reading "Can't bare the truth?"

They chained themselves to the black railings surrounding the Palace of Westminster, reported The Daily Mail. The women also had slogans painted on their chests. Metropolitan Police officers detained the activists. Some women reportedly used metal D-locks to chain themselves.

"Now we've got your attention. By neglecting to communicate the consequences of a 4C world - war, famine, drought, displacement - the Government are failing to protect us," reported the media house quoting XR activist and teacher Sarah Mintram as saying. The Topless Extinction Rebellion in a tweet said that 4C increase in the temperature of the world would cause the death of millions.

The RX restarted its protests in Britain last week. On September 5, Extinction Rebellion activists blockaded two printworks to disrupt the distribution of newspapers. Earlier this week, Home Secretary Priti Patel called the activists of the group as eco-crusaders turned criminals.

