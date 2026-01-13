London, January 13: Hundreds of passengers traveled on the London Underground without trousers on Sunday, January 11, marking the return of the "No Trousers Tube Ride." The annual event, which takes place during the cold winter weeks of January, saw participants boarding various subway lines in full winter gear, including coats, hats, and scarves, while wearing only underwear on their lower halves. The gathering is part of a global tradition that aims to bring a sense of humor and absurdity to the daily commute.

The event is the London chapter of the "No Pants Subway Ride," which originated in New York City in 2002. Organized locally by the Stiff Upper Lip Society, the London version has grown significantly since its debut in 2009. Participants are instructed to maintain a "poker face," acting as though traveling without trousers is a perfectly normal occurrence, and to respond to any questions by simply stating they "forgot" them. Autistic Barbie Is Here! Mattel Launches Its 1st Autism-Inclusive Doll in Landmark Move for Representation, Check Price and Availability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciaris Chiara (@ciaris_chiaraa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ege Ebcin • London, UK Travel (@ebcinege)

VIDEO: 🇬🇧 👖 Londoners go trousers-free on city's underground More than 100 people took part in central London on Sunday in the “No Trousers Tube Ride”, a cheeky tradition in which people take their trousers off on the city's busy metro system. Inspired by New York's “No Pants… pic.twitter.com/3iu66hkqVF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 12, 2026

The organisers emphasise that the event is intended to be lighthearted and "silly," rather than provocative. Participants must follow a strict code of conduct to ensure the event remains fun for everyone, including those not taking part.

Key rules include wearing appropriate underwear, avoiding anything overly revealing or offensive, and showing respect to Transport for London (TfL) staff and other passengers. The goal is to provoke a smile or a confused double-take from fellow commuters without causing genuine disruption. Is There Really a 140-Year-Long YouTube Video? The Truth Behind the 1,234,567-Hour Footage by @shinywr.

This year’s participants met at designated points across the city, including Newport Place in Chinatown, before dispersing into groups to board various lines. The Northern, Piccadilly, and Elizabeth lines saw the highest concentration of "pant-less" travelers.

After traveling through the central London network for several hours, the groups typically converge at a final destination for an informal "after-party." This allows participants to socialise and share their experiences of the reactions they received from unsuspecting members of the public.

While London hosts one of the largest iterations, the "No Trousers" movement has spread to over 60 cities worldwide, including Berlin, Prague, and Tokyo. The event was briefly paused during the COVID-19 pandemic but has seen a resurgence in popularity as city dwellers look for unique ways to reconnect with their communities.

Despite the freezing temperatures outside, participants noted that the camaraderie of the group makes the cold manageable. For many, the event serves as a reminder not to take life too seriously, transforming a mundane Sunday commute into a shared moment of public performance art.

