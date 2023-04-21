Mumbai, April 21: Rare declassified video of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) captured in 2022 by a reaper drone in the Middle East has been made public by the Pentagon. The video follows a small, shimmering, spherical object as it hovers above residences and barren areas and was shown to a congressional committee in US Senate on Wednesday as part of a defence update on UFOs.

The footage from last year shows the typical appearance of UFOs – ‘Silver, Translucent and Metallic’. Pentagon's newly appointed All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)'s first director, Sean M. Kirkpatrick, told the committee that ‘no thermal exhausts was detected’ in the investigation of the incident. Are Aliens and UFOs Real? Pentagon Says It Has 'No Credible Evidence' of Extraterrestrial Activity or Objects That Defy Physics.

The recently released footage, which is the first public example of a military drone observing what the Defence Department refers to as Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), provides a unique look into the Pentagon's investigations.

UFO Spotted in Middle East

AARO Director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick shows UAP footage of a metallic sphere captured over the Middle East in 2022. The object remains unidentified.#ufotwitter #ufo #uap pic.twitter.com/0RId1KZpzz — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 19, 2023

Although there are several possible theories, Kirkpatrick said he would not comment on the origins of the UFO. That range includes advanced technology used by the enemy on the one side, familiar objects and phenomena in the middle, and extreme theories of extraterrestrial life on the other.

In an effort to minimise speculative claims, Kirkpatrick acknowledged that the Middle East UFO sighting was still unresolved due to a lack of data.

US Tracking Over 650 UFO Sightings

In recent years, there have been more UFO sightings. Currently, about 650 cases are being looked into by the Pentagon. On Wednesday, April 19, Kirkpatrick testified before the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

The hearing included two sections, one of which was available to the public. During the open portion of the hearing, Kirkpatrick made it apparent that, out of the numerous UAP cases his office has looked at, AARO has not yet found any conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that ‘defy the laws of physics’.

