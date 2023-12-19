Cheshire, December 19: A 23-year-old philosophy student accused of killing her partner broke down into tears in front of the court while she narrated the "nightmare". Alice Wood allegedly used her car Ford Fiesta as a weapon after she knocked down her 24-year-old fiancée, Ryan Watson and dragged him at a speed of 158 metres, the Cheshire Crown Court heard. Wood told the court that she was shocked when she realised that Watson was trapped under her car.

The horrific incident reportedly unfolded after Alice Wood and Ryan Watson returned from a party on May 6, 2022 for a brain injury charity in Headway, where Ryan was a support worker. Wood while recalling her "nightmare" in front of the court on Monday, December 18 claimed that Watson's attitude towards her changed the moment he stepped inside the car, alleging he accused her of flirting with other men in the party. Wood drove herself and her partner home after the party despite surpassing the legal alcohol limit, the court noted. UK Shocker: Teacher Killed After Cow Escapes Farm, Goes Into 'Fight Mode' and Tosses Her Over Gate in Northumberland; Farmer Pleads Guilty for Health and Safety Breach.

On reaching home at Oak Street, Wood realised that she had lost her phone. She repeatedly asked Watson for his phone so that she could call her father to pick her up. At this he got agitated and seizing her by the hair extensions leaned her head over the oven nob and threatened her.

A frightened Wood dashed out of the house and entered her car and attempted to leave. She begged Watson to leave her alone. This upset Watson and both got into an argument. Wood described that Watson also threatened to send someone to kill her mother with a knife.

In an attempt to scare him, she reverse geared the car and rammed into Ryan's vehicle, a bin, and a bollard. She chose to veer her car in his direction before halting at the very last moment. However, instead of stopping just in time, she ended up colliding directly with him. UK Shocker: Inquiry Reveals Hospital Management’s Oversight Allowed Necrophiliac Double Murderer To Have Sex With 101 Bodies in Mortuaries for Decades.

She told the court that seeing Watson get back on his feet, she decided to flee the scene. Subsequently, she drove down Sandbach Road. Wood informed the court that after driving for a short distance, she noticed that her car seemed to have issues with acceleration. Consequently, after a brief distance, she pulled over and exited the vehicle. She was left in utter shock when she realised that her fiancee was under her car during the whole time.

"It was like stepping into a nightmare because I could see Ryan underneath the car. It was like I was in hell, It didn't seem real", she cried and told the court. Wood takes full responsibility for Watson's death but emphasized that it wasn't a deliberate action on her part. She mentioned that she and Watson started dating in March 2020 and got engaged in September of the same year. They eventually purchased a house together in October 2021.

