Nevada, July 14: A shocking incident has come to light from the US State of Nevada, where a teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a younger female relative and dozens of other children for decades. The teacher, Taji Hillson (62), was booked into the Washoe County Jail on July 2. She has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. Notably, Hillson's bail was set at USD 5 billion.

According to a report in the People, the incident came to light on April 30 when an adult victim filed a sexual assault report against Hillson with Reno police. In his complaint, the adult victim claimed that Hillson had sexually abused her throughout her childhood and adulthood. The victim also told cops that she would feel sexual pleasure while asleep and often woke up with the accused hovering over her. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

Accused Teacher Wrote Letter Apologising to Victim for Past Sexual Abuse

The victim also showed police text messages exchanged with Hillson in which she reportedly admitted to "drugging her and touching her inappropriately". As per the court documents, the victim submitted a letter to the police on July 1 in which Hillson apologised to the victim for the sexual abuse in the past. The adult victim told officials that the letter was left in her mailbox.

Nevada Teacher Admitted to Drugging Adult Victim and Touching Her Inappropriately

On June 25, the police interviewed Hillson, who allegedly admitted to drugging and sexually abusing her female relative. It is learnt that Hillson gave Benadryl to the victim to sedate her and later touched her while she was sleeping. The accused teacher also told cops that she abused the victim throughout her childhood and continued the same when the female relative returned home from college in 2014. US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

Additionally, the teacher also confessed to inappropriately touching a two-year-old neighbour in a community pool within the last few years. She is also accused of sexually assaulting at least a dozen other children, mostly relatives, over the years. Hillson, a teacher by profession, was employed at Roy Gomm Elementary School from September 2022 through June 13. It is reported that she was still teaching at the elementary school when the adult victim filed her initial complaint.

