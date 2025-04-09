Bangkok, April 9: China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the US in an additional countermeasure. Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods. On Wednesday, Trump's tariffs of 104 per cent went into effect on Chinese exports to the US. Tariff War: China Hits Back at US President Donald Trump, Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on American Goods.

