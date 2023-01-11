Mumbai, January 11: In a brutal dog attack incident that took place in the United States, a 11-year-old school boy was seriously injured and 70 percent of his scalp was torn off after he was attacked by three pit bulls. The shocking incident took place on January 6 in United States' Georgia when the victim identified as Justin Gilstrap was riding his bike near Grovetown.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, Gilstrap was allegedly attacked by the three pit bulls, who not only mauled him but almost tore off his ear as well. The three dogs pulled Gilstrap into a ditch and bit his legs. Shockingly, the brutal dog attack left Gilstrap with a torn scalp. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

The dog attack incident was confirmed by Columbia County, which said that the child was admitted to a hospital following the brutal dog attack. After the attack, Justin Gilstrap underwent multiple surgeries. Ericka Gilstrap, Justin's mother said that 70 percent of her son's scalp was torn off in the violent dog attack.

The incident came to light after Justin's 11-year-old cousin heard his screams and raised an alarm. Local police said that the pets' owner confirmed that the three pit bulls were his. The pets owner also told cops that his dogs to chase people on bicycles. Later, the accused identified as Burt Baker III (26) was arrested for reckless conduct on the same day. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

Meanwhile, Justin's mom Ericka launched has launched a fundraiser in order to pay for her son's hospital bills. "I am asking everyone to please pray for Justin. He was attacked by 3 pit bulls tonight [January 6]. He was rushed in for emergency surgery," she said. She also claimed that the dogs were reported several times, however, Columbia County did nothing.

