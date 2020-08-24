Washington [US], Aug 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A group of Republicans opposing US President Donald Trump will hold an alternative event starting on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina to the upcoming 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Organised by former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, a conservative who ran for Governor in 2008 as a Republican, the four-day gathering is called "Convention on Founding Principles".

"I've got a far better and informative alternative to the RNC -- watch the Convention on Founding Principles," Orr tweeted on Sunday.

Speakers include former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017; former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former CIA director Michael Hayden.

This year's RNC is going to kick off on Monday in Charlotte, where over 300 delegates will meet in-person to nominate Trump for a second term.

Trump, who plans to deliver an acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday night, will make a stop in Charlotte on Monday, according to the White House.

Multiple protestors against the RNC were arrested on Friday and Saturday nights in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that police officers used their bikes to put crowds back and pepper spray on those who advanced on them.

The RNC comes three days after the conclusion of the virtually-held 2020 Democratic National Convention that officially nominated former US Vice President Joe Biden for President. (ANI/Xinhua)

