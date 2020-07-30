Washington, July 30: US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of deferring the upcoming presidential elections in the country. In a series of posts on Twitter, Trump raised concern over the safety and security of votes polled through the mail-in system. The results, under the virtual voting system, could be "inaccurate and fraudulent", he said.

"Mail-In voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems (Democrats) talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count," Trump tweeted. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden, Barack Obama Pair in Socially Distanced Video to Decry Donald Trump.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? (sic)," he added.

See Donald Trump's Tweet

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Trump, while pushing the case for postponing the polls, also took a swipe against arch-rival China by referring to COVID-19 as "China Virus". The President claimed that the situation continues to remain grim not only in the United States, but other countries as well whom the media projected to have recovered from the worst phase of pandemic.

"Major China Virus flare ups in many of the countries that the Fake News was touting as doing so well. Some of these countries are now a disaster. Lamestream Media doesn’t want to report this. Also, highly inaccurate numbers being reported by many other countries!!! (sic)," he added, tagging The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a publication which has remained critical of his presidency.

'China Virus'

Major China Virus flare ups in many of the countries that the Fake News was touting as doing so well. Some of these countries are now a disaster. Lamestream Media doesn’t want to report this. Also, highly inaccurate numbers being reported by many other countries!!! @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Polling in several Democratic and Republican primaries were conducted using the Mail-In ballot system after the outbreak of coronavirus. The system is prone to fraudery, alleged Trump who had earlier said he would prefer to contest the upcoming presidential polls only under the physical voting format.

The demand by Trump to defer the elections till the situation normalises for in-person voting comes amid the massive lead taken against him by rival and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. As per the recent surveys, the former Vice President is leading against Trump by nearly 10 percentage points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).